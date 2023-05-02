Mary Magdalena Williams 1943 - 2024

Mary Magdalena Williams passed away peacefully at 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2024. She was born December 23, 1943, to parents Anna (Friske) and John Francis Szymanski. She graduated from Sebastopol High School in California.

Mary found her way to the Willamette Valley to help her sister, Shirley, and husband, Steve, as they were expecting their first child. Then, in 1980, she met the love of her life, Bob Williams, at a town celebration in Lafayette, Oregon. Together they spent time on Bob’s family farm, where they raised cattle, and celebrated 40 years together. She loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events and cooking delicious meals, especially pies, for the entire family. Mary and Bob had several hobbies, including fishing, gambling, and traveling. She also especially enjoyed music by Elvis. After their retirement, they took cruises to Alaska, Mexico, and the Panama Canal. She was in attendance at the St. Paul Rodeo each year.

Her husband, Bob, her parents, Anna Rylee and John Szymanski, and her brother-in-law, Steve Stanhope, welcomed her to Heaven. Missing her here on Earth are her sons, Robert (Rachel) Williams Jr. and Donald (Brenda) Jeffries; and three daughters, Lazette (Koel) Abell, Regina (Norm) Wicks, and Karen (Mark) Van De Walle. She will be missed by her six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also will be missed by her sisters, Shirley Stanhope and Anna Marie Edwards; and brothers, Ron Szymanski and Art Gilbert; her nieces, Debbie (Vince) Willis, Donna (Eric) Svela, Tammy (Mark Cook) Williams, and Rose Stanhope; her nephew, Steve (Lori) Stanhope; plus numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

We invite you to join us for a celebration of her life at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Chapel of Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon, with graveside service afterward at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, followed by a reception. Viewing will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.