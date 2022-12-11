Mary "Mac" Richardson 1947 - 2022

Mary "Mac" Richardson, age 75, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away December 11, 2022, after battling dementia/Alzheimer’s disease. Mary grew up in Portland, Oregon, and was the oldest child of William and Anne Deffenbaugh.

Mary earned her bachelor’s degree and worked as an administrator for several nonprofits. She was an animal advocate and enjoyed her personal time with her family and animals. “We miss you every day, but you must go. God needs you to make a place in Heaven for the horses and dogs.”

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert; and is survived by her beloved husband, William Richardson; her son, Richard Thornburg (wife, Rhea); her daughter, Dea Taylor (husband, Michael); her sisters, Dawn and Darlene; her grandchildren, Jove, Hannah, Abraham, Jackson and Jillian; as well as many nieces and nephew.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to the Humane Society at www.oregonhumane.org. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.