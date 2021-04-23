Mary Lou Eichler 1930 - 2021

Mary Lou Eichler was born in Camas, Washington, but spent much of her life in the Portland area. The youngest of Carrie and Alfred Bakke’s 10 children, Mary Lou was close with all her brothers and sisters and remained so throughout her life. She married and had five children. In 1969, she moved with her family to Monmouth, Oregon, close to one of her brothers. In her early years she was a horsewoman and an avid bowler. In 1974, she moved to Amity, Oregon, and married Philip Eichler. She was a farmer’s wife and an excellent cook. Mary’s kitchen was always open to family and friends. She was immensely proud of her Norwegian heritage and would often mix an accent and a phrase of Norwegian for emphasis! A proud mother of five daughters, she spent much of her time with her kids and, eventually, her grandkids.

Generally a shy person Mary Lou, was always busy and had a smile on her face. She was interested in restoring antiques, crocheting and spending time with family.

Mary Lou lived 91 years and died in her home of Parkinson’s disease and dementia.

She is survived by her five daughters, Sandy Lowry (Bruce Allen), Jeanne Judah (Dave), Mary Marr (Jack), Diana O’Connell, and Jo Ann Beaudry (Gary); three step-children, Wilma Eichler, Kathy Medeiros (Joe), and Leon Eichler (Terri). Her husband of 38 years, Philip Eichler, preceded her in death in 2013. Together they had 24 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou will be laid to rest in Portland followed by a remembrance of life hosted by her family at 4 p.m. Thursday, at her home in Amity.