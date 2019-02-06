Mary H. Mize - 1953 - 2019

Mary Herber Mize went to the Lord on February 6, 2019, due to complications from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). She was born May 26, 1953, to Joseph A. Herber Sr. and Rosalie A. Herber. She graduated McNary High School in 1971, and subsequently from Portland State University with a Bachelor of Science degree and the University of Oregon Health Science Center as a medical technologist in 1975. On July 31, 1976, she married Kenneth G. Mize and together had three children, Zachary J. Mize of Keizer, Oregon, Keely S. Weinman of Tacoma, Washington, and Briana E. Mize of McMinnville, Oregon, as well as five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy Peters.

She worked at Willamette Valley Medical Center until retirement due to her medical condition, and was office manager of her husband’s dental practice. She was very active in her community, being a Girl Scout, Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader, was active with P.A.L.S. (the Positive Action League of Sheridan) and many other community organizations. She was very active with her family and friends; she loved to travel and dance.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Keizer Elks. Interment will be at City View Cemetery.

Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) is a rare, neurodegerative disorder with no known cause or cure and affects brain cells that control balance, walking, coordination, eye movement, speech, swallowing and thinking. Mary chose to donate her brain to science to help further research of this horrible disease and finding a cure. If anyone would like to make a donation in Mary’s name, please do so to CurePSP, Inc. a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on awareness, education, care and cure for prime of life neurodegenerative diseases, including PSP. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.