Mary Ellen Hadley (Stutzman) 1939 - 2022

Mary Ellen (Stutzman) Hadley was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother who loved the Lord, laughed heartily, and would deliver wise advice. "A life well-lived is a precious gift"; she lived her life well. Mary Hadley passed away peacefully April 8, 2022, after a long struggle with a neurodegenerative disorder.



Mary was born November 2, 1939, to Levi and Mary Ann Stutzman in Watova, Oklahoma. Her Mennonite parents were of Amish descent; she was the tenth of 15 children. She spent part of her childhood in Kansas. When she was nine, the family arrived in Oregon. She attended Sheridan public schools and later lived in Lincoln City and Salem, Oregon.



Mary is survived by her husband, Lyle; sons, Robbie (Naomi) Royal, and Rick (Mitra Battan) Royal; daughter, Marci (Mario) Humlie; step-daughters, Cathy (Bryce) Kent, Jeannie (Duane) Riddell, and Lori (Jeff) Nepstad; step-son, Doug (Linda) Hadley; her sisters, Sue Gresham, Dottie (Eldon) Stutzman, and Lorene (Victor) Smith; brothers, Freeman (Tina) Stutzman, and Leon (Jean) Stutzman; sisters-in-law, Mildred Stutzman, Katie Stutzman, and Dorothy Hadley; brother-in-law, Roy Blackstone; 27 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many more nephews and nieces.



A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at Salem Heights Church in Salem, Oregon, with Viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Keizer Funeral Chapel. Interment will be held at Sheridan Mennonite Cemetery.