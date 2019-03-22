Mary Bennett-Rice - 1928 - 2019

Mary Bennett-Rice passed away March 22, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born January 1, 1928, in Garibaldi, Oregon, to her parents, O.E. and Lucy (Nelson) Full. She had an older brother, Earl. When Mary was two, the family moved to McMinnville, Oregon, and later moved onto the piece of property where she lived most of her life. She went to school in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1945.

About the time she graduated, she met Boyd Bennett while skating with her friends. They were married June 22, 1947, at First Christian Church in McMinnville. The first years of their married lives they lived in Bethel on the Bennett family farm. They later moved to McMinnville, where she would spend the rest of her life. Their oldest son, David, was born in 1953, and was followed by their son, Duane, in 1955.

Mary started working for the OSU-Yamhill County Extension office in 1949. She was the agricultural secretary and bookkeeper when she and Boyd both retired in 1985. After retirement, Boyd and Mary enjoyed traveling with friends. They also liked to go camping, hunting and fishing. They loved spending time with their grandchildren. Boyd passed away in September of 1997.

Mary was a longtime member of First Christian Church and it was at church that she got to know Dick Rice. They had been members of the same church for many years but after both had lost their spouses, they reconnected. They were married February 1, 2002, in the First Christian Church. Dick and Mary enjoyed spending time camping and on trips to the beach.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 1, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. She is survived by her husband, Dick Rice; her son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Brenda of McMinnville; her son and daughter-in-law, Duane and Lynnell of Canby. She also has four grandchildren, Craig Bennett, Karen Leppin, Jennifer Ford and Steve Bennett; and five great-grandchildren; as well as an extended family.

The family would like to thank Rock of Ages for caring for her during the last months of her life, as well as Legacy Hospice for their care in the last week of her life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Legacy Hospice of Portland or Alzheimer’s Association of Portland, in care of Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.