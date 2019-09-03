Mary Anna Gunness 1928 - 2019

Mary Anna Gunness, “Annie,” of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away September 3, 2019. She was 90.

She was a devoted wife to her husband of 50 years, Tom Gunness, and a proud mother and grandmother to three children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Annie was born in 1928 in Cherryvale, Kansas, and moved to McMinnville when she was 6 years old.

She worked as a teller at First National Bank of McMinnville, now Key Bank, where she met Tom. She grew beautiful roses and spent wonderful summers at the family cabin in Pacific City.

She had many friends and was a mother figure to many others. Her sense of humor, wonderful personality and her common sense will be greatly missed. Need a hand-knit stocking cap? She’d make one. Wonder how to fix something? She always had a solution. Craving the best apple pie in the world? She would bake it from the apples off her tree in the backyard.

She is survived by her children, Jeff (Teri), Stuart (Sue), and Paula (Kraig); brother, John Asmussen (Margaret); grandchildren, Tom (Brooke), Emily (Noah), Anna Scattarella, Alex Scattarella, Keenan Mitchell (Amy Mae), and Hanna Brandt; great-grandson, Peter Bradley Gunness; and “extra” daughter, Mary Jane Beeler Orme. Also surviving are nieces Aimee Tift, JoLyn Gunness, Karen Mosiman, Mollie Dunckel, Ronda Huber and Tracy Enbysk; and nephews, Frank Gunness, Gary Gunness and Mike Asmussen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her older brother, Allen Asmussen; and her parents, Homer and Della Asmussen.

Her motto in life is one we all will remember: DSTSS: Don’t sweat the small stuff.

The family would like to thank Legacy Hospice and Serenity Home Care for the warm and wonderful care you gave to Annie.

A celebration of life for Annie Gunness will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Golden Valley Brewery and Restaurant, 980 N.E. Fourth Street, McMinnville, OR. Donations may be given to A Family Place, McMinnville, c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors.To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com