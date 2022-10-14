Mary Ann Wiser (Shelburne) 1929 - 2022

Surrounded by her family, Mary Ann Wiser passed away October 14, 2022, at the age of 93. She was born Mary Ann Shelburne in Dayton, Oregon, to Margaret (Alderman) and John Shelburne.

Mary Ann was a fourth-generation Oregonian, growing up on a dairy farm with her two siblings, Peggy and Jack. Her love of the outdoors was cultivated then, exploring the surrounding woods with her brother, picking crops during summer harvest, and riding her horse, Flaxie. She enjoyed going roller skating with her friends. She loved her family, and cherished her family history, which included pioneers from the 1860s. After graduating from Dayton High, she went on to attend Oregon State University.

After college, Mary Ann married her high school sweetheart, Jack Wiser. They raised three children, John, Jenny and Wendy, on the small farm they bought in McMinnville, Oregon. She was active in her children’s lives; volunteering with the Girl and Boy scouts, serving as a school room mother, and supporting her children’s music and dance lessons. Often, she made delicious chocolate chip cookies that were waiting after the school bus ride home. She loved caring for the family cows, horses, chickens and other pets, while also tending a filbert orchard and growing extravagant vegetable gardens. She was known for the gorgeous flowers she grew and the amazing Marionberry pies she baked. Her gardening led to extensive canning and preserving.

After Jack’s sudden death in 1974, Mary Ann remained on the farm. She was a classroom aide at Memorial Elementary, and then a receptionist for Washington County ESD. She made life-long friends during these years. In 1995, she sold the farm and retired to Wilsonville, Oregon, where she lived for 24 years. She returned to McMinnville in 2019 to be closer to family, still enjoying life and living independently the rest of her days.

Mary Ann loved trips to the coast to enjoy fresh crab, oysters and Depoe Bay caramel corn. She loved driving her car to visit her children and travel around the Valley. She fished all her life, with trout fishing on the McKenzie River being her favorite. She enjoyed playing the piano and had a great appreciation for music. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the a cappella choir in college. Mary Ann could often be heard singing one of her many favorite songs, “Fascination,” by Nat King Cole. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Ann’s favorite things included: the color red, “Certainly Red” Revlon lipstick, sky-blue petunias, Bachelor Buttons, a ripe Early Girl tomato, family history and stories, See’s chocolates, a cozy fire, politics, cookbooks, estate sales, her iPhone, iPad, TikTok dogs, and feeding birds.

Mary Ann is survived by her sister, Peggy Childs; her three children and spouses, John Wiser (Lynne), Jenny Wiser (Dennis), and Wendy Baker (Jeff); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.