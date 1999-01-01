Mary Ann Pretty 1931 - 2021

Mary Ann Pretty passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home in Newberg, Oregon. She was born March 16, 1931, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Emma Sophia (Miller) Barton and George Barton. When Mary Ann was a child, her family relocated to the Portland area, where she graduated from Tigard High School in 1948. She enjoyed playing multiple instruments in the high school band and always talked of how much she loved school. After graduation, Mary Ann worked at Lipman & Wolfe as an elevator operator and, subsequently, as assistant to the JC Penney buyer for the china department in downtown Portland.

Mary Ann married Jack Pretty on June 30, 1950, at Multnomah Presbyterian Church. They later built their first home in Metzger, where they raised their five children. In 1972, Mary Ann and Jack realized their dream of living in the country and built a home on 36 acres in Yamhill, where they lived until 2004, when they moved to Newberg. Mary Ann and Jack were married almost 60 years when Jack died in March of 2010.

While living in Tigard, Mary Ann worked as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. She enjoyed bowling on several leagues and weekly card playing with her good friends Dorothy and Judy at the American Legion. After moving to Yamhill, she became the attendance secretary at Yamhill-Carlton Union High School. She loved her special connection with her Y-C kids. Mary Ann enjoyed volunteering at the FISH Food Pantry in Newberg, traveling with Jack in their RV to their annual Multnomah gang reunions, and visiting much-loved relatives mostly in Calgary, Alberta. She was especially close with Maureen, her Canadian cousin.

Mary Ann was a talented crocheter, an accomplished pool player, enjoyed writing poetry, doing crossword puzzles, trying new recipes, watching all sports and always enjoyed a fire in her fireplace. Spending time with family and friends was important to her. Mary Ann dearly loved her children, “The Mighty Five,” and being “Nana” to her nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They will miss their Nana greatly. Hearing about what they were up to always brought a big smile to her face. She loved attending the sporting events of her children, and then eventually of her grandchildren.

Mary Ann is survived by her children, Sue, Jill, Jacky (John), Jani (Kurt) and Grant (Debi); nine grandchildren, Breann, Andy, Andrea, Andrew, Keith, Jenna, Melany, Grant and Kaitlyn; seven great-grandchildren; and brothers, George and David Barton. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Emma Barton; her husband, Jack; and sons-in-law, Joseph and Jim. With family in attendance, Mary Ann was interred and has joined her husband, Jack, at Willamette National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann's memory may be made to the Newberg FISH Food Pantry.

A celebration of life is delayed until a later date.