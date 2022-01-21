Mary Ann Lavonne Doppke 1929 - 2022

Mary Ann “Mary” Lavonne Doppke, 92, resident of the Dayton community, died of Alzheimer's disease at 6:32 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Marjorie House Memory Care Community in McMinnville, Oregon. In hospice care for eight months prior to her death, Mary died peacefully in her sleep with the loving care of those around her.

Private cremation rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove. A private memorial service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Blvd. Portland, Oregon 97086; the service will be officiated by Pastor Matthew Jensen of Dayton First Baptist Church. Family requests those attending to please wear a mask.

Mary leaves her husband of 74 years, Lawrence “Larry” Doppke; her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Dave Parker; her daughter, Susanne Doppke; son-in-law, Walt Eaton; 14 grandchildren and their spouses; 24 great-grandchildren and their spouses; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Allen, and sister-in-law, Marilyn; sister, Helen, and sister-in-law, Grace; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Evangeline Harris; her brothers, David, Don, Charles and Jim; and daughter, Mary Helen Eaton.

Born January 28, 1929, in Beaver Creek, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Charles Elmer Harris and Evangeline Louise (Hettinger) Harris. She was raised in a very small rural community where either you were related or very close friends to almost everyone in town. She received her early education in the Beaver Creek community until 1942, when she moved with her family to Southern California.

She was united in marriage to Lawrence Elois “Larry” Doppke on September 27, 1947, in Los Angeles, California. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary this past September. During their marriage, their doors were always open for their siblings, children, and grandchildren when they needed them most. On their 50th wedding anniversary, their daughters had a star named after them, known as “LarMar DopStar” to symbolize hope, love, guidance and protection. During their marriage, they resided in the communities of Vernonia and Aloha until 2009, when they moved to the McMinnville community. In 2012, they moved to Lakewood, Washington, where they lived until 2017; they moved to Dayton, Oregon, where they have resided since.

Mary started working when she was 13 for a clothing factor during World War II, doing piece work making military uniforms for the Navy. She was best known for being a homemaker with intermittent jobs with the high school lunch crew and intel, where she did assembly work.

Among her special interests, she enjoyed camping, square dancing, crafts and playing cards with family and friends.

The family would like to give special thanks to the owners and staff at Marjorie House Memory Care Community and Pinnacle Hospice Care, where the care given exceeding all expectations and compassion was provided to both Mary and her family.

The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Ln, Dayton, OR 97114 in her memory.

Fuiten, Rose & Hoyt Funeral Home in Forest Grove is entrusted with the arrangements.