Marvin Leroy Worden 1927 - 2022

Marvin Leroy Worden, the patriarch of the Worden family, passed away peacefully in the presence of much of his family at 94 years young, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in his McMinnville, Oregon, home. Marvin was born September 13, 1927, in Newberg, Oregon, to parents Homer and Beatrice Worden. He grew up on the family farm on Worden Hill Road in Dundee, Oregon. He would eventually graduate from Dundee High School and join the United States Army to offer his services in World War II.

After returning home from the Army, Marvin again resumed working on the family farm and took various other jobs, driving log trucks and equipment for other companies. In 1951, Marvin married the love of his life, Betty (Strong) Worden, and would go on to have three children, Michael Worden, Kathy Worden, and Douglas Worden (Cheri). The family would spend most of their lives living and growing up in McMinnville.

In 1952, Marvin and his father began a concrete supply and cement block manufacturing company, which he would run until his retirement in 2002. Marvin like to brag how you could drive around McMinnville and the surrounding area and see his products in many of the structures in town.

Marvin loved being part of the local community. He was a lifetime member of the McMinnville Elks Lodge, an American Legion member and participated in many charity benefits for the local community. He was an avid bowler, bowling with his family on a league team well into his 80s, at which time he took to Wii bowling and put on a show many evenings at the Elks Lodge, amassing over 30 300-games on the Wii.

Marvin's zest for life was ever-apparent in his constant smile, laughs and silly antics. He was an incredible dancer, storyteller and historian. He loved his family and friends and was always excited to stand in his giant front window and see people who were arriving to visit him and share a laugh and a story about life, business, golf or whatever might pique interest.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Kathy; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and even two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Worden; sons, Michael and Douglas Worden; and many great friends whom he missed dearly.

Services for Marvin, handled by Macy & Son Funeral Home, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Road, with a potluck reception at the American Legion Post 21, 126 N.E. Atlantic St. following a private family gravesite at Goodrich-Worden Family Cemetery in Dayton, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a local charity in Marvin's name, or just enjoy a nice cold Coors Light and think of a fond memory you have of him.

