Martha Ruth Jones 1927 - 2019

Martha Ruth Jones passed on December 29, 2019, in Salem, Oregon. Ruth was born July 2, 1927, in Lincoln, Nebraska. At age 11, she and her family moved to Cove Orchard, Oregon, where they ran the store and post office. When her father passed, Ruth became the postmaster and ran the store until she married Stanley Jones on April 22, 1951.

Ruth and Stanley were dairy farmers in the Cloverdale area for many years, and were longtime members of the Cloverdale Baptist Church. Ruth and Stanley lovingly raised seven children, first adopting three and then having four more. For many years, on every Thanksgiving and 4th of July, Ruth hosted large extended family gatherings which would seemingly nearly double Cloverdale’s tiny population for the day! Ruth leaves behind many nieces and nephews with fond memories of her warm home.

Ruth’s legacy is as a caregiver. Ruth loved dogs, and had a special talent for keeping her dogs healthy and long-lived. She bravely poured herself into caring for, first, her brother, and then her husband when they became ill. She cheered on and championed her children and doted on her 12 grandchildren. All who got to know Ruth were touched by the love she showed.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, and daughter, Debra. She is survived by Rebecca and Robert Fisher, Jim Jones, Kristie Jones, Clyde and Roxie Jones, Kathy and Mark Pedersen, and Andrew and Ouma Jones; and 12 grandchildren. She was loved dearly by all of us and will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. January 6, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, OR. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ruth’s name to Oregon Dog Rescue, 6700 S.W. Nyberg St., Tualatin, OR, 97062, or online at http://www.oregondogrescue.org/about-1.

