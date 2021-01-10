Marsha George 1963 - 2021

Born April 12, 1963, Marsha Kay George passed away January 10, 2021.

A beloved daughter, mother, wife and grandmother, Marsha was born in Dallas, Oregon, to Ron and Martha Agee. She was raised in the Dallas/ Salem area and graduated from Dallas High School in 1981. She battled cancer for 15 months, maintaining a great spirit and attitude.

She moved to McMinnville in 2003 and worked at Wilson's Carpet One for 14 years. Going to concerts, listening to music and dancing in the kitchen were things she loved to do as well as gardening, golfing, camping and floating in the pool; but what she loved the most was her family: her husband, Mike, and three children, Charles (Jen), Matthew (Kelsey) and her daughter, Ellie (Jaime), who have blessed her with nine grandchildren.

She was one of the sweetest and most friendly people you could ever meet and will be sorely missed by each and every one who knew her.

She is survived by her husband and children; two brothers, Keith and Eric; sister, Rebecca; and her parents. A celebration of life to be held later in the year.