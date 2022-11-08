Marquez ahead as Dayton voters choose mayor, council members

Trini Marquez is leading David Wilson by a small margin in the race for the Dayton mayor’s job, according to early returns released Tuesday night by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office.

Marquez, a city council member, and Wilson filed for the seat now held by Beth Wytoski, who cannot run for the Dayton position because she is running for Yamhill County commissioner.

More ballots remain to be counted, including those dropped into the box at Dayton City Hall this evening or mail ballots postmarked on Election Day. The Yamhill County Clerk's Office plans to resume counting Wednesday.

Marquez has 362 votes, or 53.7% of the total in early returns. Wilson has 312 votes, or 46.3%.

In the election for three positions on the Dayton City Council, initial ballot counts show the top three vote-getters thus far are incumbent James Maguire with 297 votes, Rosalba Sandoval-Perez with 290 and Luke Wildhauber with 287.

Also seeking seats on the council are Larry Smurthwaite, who has 221 votes in the initial run of ballots; Andrew Hildebrandt, 297 votes; Nathan Smurthwaite, 181; and Sandra Utt, 111 votes.