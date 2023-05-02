Marlys Kenyon 1937 - 2024

Marlys Kenyon went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 21, 2024. She was born December 10, 1937, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Argyle and Evelyne Confer. In 1956, Marlys graduated from McMinnville High School, where she went on to attend Phagans Beauty School in Portland, Oregon. In 1988, she married her high school sweetheart, Dudley Kenyon. Together they enjoyed establishing their home on rural property west of McMinnville where they hosted Fellowship of Christian Cowboys services for over 10 years. Marlys has been a member of the McMinnville Calvary Chapel Church, and for the past four years Calvary Chapel West Valley in Sheridan.

Marlys was a pioneer as a businesswoman, launching her own beauty shop in Milwaukie, and later in 1973 relocating it to McMinnville. Marlys enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, crocheting and, more recently, acrylic painting.

Marlys was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Kenyon. She is survived by her son, Craig Owens, and daughter-in-law, Margaret Owens; four nephews and their wives, Kurt Knutz (Bonnie), Mark Knutz (Angelique), Mike Knutz (Tammy), and Kory Knutz, (Madeline); two grandsons, Michael and Aaron Owens; and two great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made in memory of Marlys Kenyon to Calvary Chapel West Valley in Sheridan c/o Macy & Son. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com