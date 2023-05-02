Marleah C. Llewellyn 1940 - 2024

Marleah C. Llewellyn was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1940, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Jake and Chrystal Compton. She passed away December 5, 2024, after a full and vibrant life.



Marleah was raised in McMinnville, attended Oregon State University, and later Marymount University in Palos Verdes, California. She spent six years in California before she returned to Portland, where she met and married Terry J. Llewellyn in 1971. Together, they built their dream home. Marleah had a successful career as a real estate agent, earning membership in the Million Dollar Sales Club multiple times. She retired in 2016, and moved back to McMinnville in 2018.



A passionate traveler, Marleah explored Europe in 1969, later traveling the world. She especially enjoyed taking cruises with friends. She was a talented seamstress, known for her impeccable attention to detail in both fashion and home decor. She adored animals and always treated her own and other people’s pets with kindness.



Marleah's legacy of generosity, impeccable style, and boundless love lives on in her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.

She was predeceased by her father, Jake Compton; her mother, Chrystal Compton; and survived by her brother, John; her son, Todd; and her two grandchildren, Sterling and Nakai.



A private ceremony will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Donations may be sent to the Oregon Humane Society or St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. For condolences, please visit macyandson.com