Mark Gill Arnold 1956 - 2020

Mark G. Arnold, owner of Mark’s Volkswagen Service in Amity, passed away at home on May 24, 2020, after a decade-long battle with lung cancer. He was 64 years old. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Coast Hills Community Church in McMinnville, Oregon.

Mark was born February 10, 1956, in Portland, to Roy and Margaret (Hegeberg) Arnold. He attended public schools and went on to establish a unique and successful car repair shop in Amity in 1983.

Mark was a true professional who always treated his customers with the utmost courtesy, respect and integrity. He was an expert in restoring classic Volkswagens and greatly enjoyed attending swap meets to locate rare parts for specialty cars undergoing a makeover in his shop.

Possessing a warm and engaging personality, Mark was always ready to lend a helping hand, and he showed great devotion to his wife, Leslie, their children and grandchildren. He was a kind and generous soul, and his caring and creative spirit touched the lives of many.

Mark will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Leslie; three sons, Matthew, Joshua (Randi), and Andrew (Tasia); daughter, Kristin (Jeremy); and grandchildren, Maverick, Braxtin, Kody, Paxton, Alysin, Alice and Milo. Additional family members are two sisters, Gayle Straight of Yuma, Arizona, and Christine (Rocky) Lea of Anchorage, Alaska.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society