Marjorie Ann Lovell 1961 - 2023

Marjorie “Margie” Ann (Ehry) Lovell, born July 26, 1961, left this world November 14, 2023, at age 62, surrounded by her family.

Margie had three beautiful children: Jennifer, Crystal and CJ; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. All, the pride of her life.



Margie was an integral part of the Oregon Honey Farm, the family business in which she was raised.



Despite her battle with serious medical issues in recent years, she showed courage in facing physical challenges and never stopped living each day to its fullest.



A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Zion Lutheran church, 301 S. River St., Newberg, OR 97132; followed by dessert.