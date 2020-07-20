Marion “Betty” (French) Ashwell 1925 - 2020

Marion "Betty" French Ashwell passed away July 20, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in McMinnville, Oregon.

She was born March 10, 1925, in Thurston, County, Washington, to Leona and Everett Holmes. She was raised and attended school in Olympia, Washington. She married Keith French and moved in 1953 to Garibaldi, Oregon, where they lived until 1973, when they moved to Tillamook. She worked at Garibaldi Elementary School, then the Garibaldi Pharmacy for several years. She then retired from the Tillamook County Assessor’s Office after 14 years.

A few years after Keith passed in 1996, she met Russell Ashwell at a class reunion in Olympia. They lived in close proximity to each other and went to the same schools while growing up in Olympia. In October of 2003, they were married and stayed together until his death on July 12. She followed eight days later, on July 20, 2020, after a long illness.

She is survived by sons, Casey and Timothy “Duffy” French; a daughter, Susan McFadden; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial service is postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. She was a member of Tillamook Lady Elks. Memorial donations may be made to Elks Eye Clinic.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.