Marilyn E. Batchelder 1949 - 2022

Marilyn E. Batchelder, 72, of Hillsboro, Oregon, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, in her home. A service will be held at a future date.

Marilyn E. Waibel was born to Andy and Crystal Waibel in McMinnville, Oregon, and was raised in Carlton. She graduated with the Yamill Carlton High School Class of 1967. Marilyn began working for GAF View-Master in 1968 and remained there 13 years.

Marilyn married Burton Batchelder on September 27, 1972, in Hillsboro. She worked for 25 years at Intel as an administrative assistant until her retirement in 2013.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharron Platt. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Burton; daughters, Chrissy Dustin (Chris) of Hillsboro, and Heather Curtin (Michael) of Beaverton, Oregon; brother, Terry Waibel; sisters, Lorraine Pindell and Kathy Bryant; and six grandchildren.

The family suggests donating to a charity of your choice in Marilyn's name.