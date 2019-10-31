October 31, 2019 Tweet

Marie Johnson - 1924-2019

On October 28, 2019, four days after her 95th birthday, Marie Johnson passed away peacefully with her devoted nephew Jim by her side. Marie was born in Prawda, Manitoba, one of 12 children.

She is predeceased by her husband, Cliff, in 1995. Marie and Cliff made their home for 19 years in Alaska, where she worked as a waitress for the Westward Hotel before moving to McMinnville, Oregon, in 1974.

Marie brought joy and happiness to everyone who knew her. Her generosity and caring knew no bounds. Survived by many nephews and nieces, Marie will be sadly missed. Family and friends are invited to Greencrest Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, when we will say farewell to Marie.