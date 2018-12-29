Marian Lucia Avery Peterson - 1921 - 2018

Marian Lucia Avery Peterson died of natural causes on December 29, 2018, in Willamette Valley Medical Center, McMinnville. She was 97 years old.

Born November 30, 1921, in Portland, Oregon, she was the daughter of Harry and Dixie Avery and the youngest of three sisters. Marian graduated from Jefferson High School in 1939. She then attended and graduated from Linfield College in 1943. While at Linfield, she was crowned May Queen in her senior year.

Marian married Gene Peterson on December 29, 1946, in Portland. The Petersons lived in McMinnville, where they owned and operated three businesses. In 1971, while remaining in McMinnville, they purchased a store in Hillsboro where Marian worked as a bookkeeper for the business.

Marian and Gene raised three children, Ross, Jane Anne and Mark. She was a wonderful mother, serving as a PTA president, Cub Scout and Brownie leader in the early years and, of course, she loved attending all her children’s activities.

Marian loved the beach, playing golf, gardening and especially time with her family. She and Gene loved entertaining friends and family at their beach house in Pacific City. In particular, they had many stories about their adventures on their crabbing trips at the mouth of the Nestucca River.

She was a charter member of Michelbook Country Club and enjoyed years of golfing activities. She was also a longtime member of P.E.O., where she held many offices.

Marian is survived by her son, Ross Peterson; her daughter, Jane Anne Warren (Larry); her son, Mark Peterson (Judy); three grandsons, Scott Peterson (Summer), Grant Warren and Todd Peterson (Alese); and three great-grandchildren, Marley, Bentley and June. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her sisters, Dallas Jean and Eleanor Avery; her parents, Harry and Dixie Avery; and her daughter-in-law, Sherry Peterson.

Memorial contributions may be made to McMinnville Baseball Improvement Fund, or the McMinnville P.E.O. Chapter FG, in care of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

Services for Marian Peterson will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 5, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors. Interment will be in the mausoleum at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville, followed by a reception at Michelbook Country Club. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.