Marian Louise Foster 1939 - 2026

Marian Louise Foster, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 21, 2026. She was 86 years old. Marian was born August 27, 1939, to Woodford and Thelma Weathers in Hood River, Oregon

She married Jimmy Foster in September of 1958, and had five children: Alan Foster of McMinnville, Laurie Glenn of Boise, Idaho, Lee Musselman (Gary) of McMinnville, and Jeremy Foster of McMinnville.

Marian was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. She loved flowers and plants and could make anything grow. She also had a love for animals.

She has seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Foster; and daughter, Jo Miller.

There will be no services