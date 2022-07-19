Marguerite Louise Bernards 1927 - 2022

On July 19, 2022, Marguerite Louise Bernards passed away peacefully at home. Marguerite celebrated her 95th birthday just four days prior and was surrounded by love and prayer with family and friends present.

Marguerite was born July 15, 1927, in Amity, Oregon, to her parents Alfonse and Maria DeRaeve. She was the darling of her family, being the only girl with four brothers. She was the May Day Queen her senior year and graduated from Amity High School in 1946. She then went on to work at Burlingham-Meeker, the Amity Bank and the Oregon Hotel. Shortly thereafter, she met the love of her life, Elmer Vincent Bernards, and they were married in 1950. Together they had five children, who were her pride and joy. She stayed home to focus on raising her children and was extremely active and present in their upbringing. Once all her children were grown, she worked in women’s retail in McMinnville, where her sense of style, beauty and grace were appreciated by shoppers.

Marguerite loved to spend time with friends, complete the daily puzzles in the newspaper, was active in her parish at St. James Catholic Church, and enjoyed tending to the family farm. Above all, her greatest love was her family and spending quality time with them brought her great joy! She was often referred to lovingly as “Grandma Sheep” by her grandchildren for the barnyard she kept that held many sheep over the years. The first thing she offered to anyone who stepped into her home was a warm meal followed by a sweet treat and meaningful conversation. Marguerite will forever be remembered for her genuine kindness, pure heart, angelic personality, giving spirit, charming smile, and for being a perfect role model of how to live life putting Jesus and family first. Marguerite truly was the heart of the Bernards Family and will be dearly missed and never forgotten.

Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, with whom she shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Albert, George, Frederick and Marvin DeRaeve, of which she was the last surviving sibling of the family.

Marguerite is survived by her five beloved children, Sandy (Mark) Hyder, Steve (Kathy) Bernards, Janet (John) Kaiser, Judy (Don) Rutschman, and Jack (Terri) Bernards; and her 16 beloved grandchildren, Todd (Ashley) Hyder, Troy (Heidi) Hyder, Travis (Kelly) Hyder, Amy (Kyle) Renalds, Ashley (Shooter) Hunt, Ross (Lauren) Bernards, Ty (Kari) Hayward, Heather (Denver) Branden, Natalie (Jeff) Wolcott, Geoff (Allie) Kaiser, Elizabeth (Chris) Cram, Drew (Jennifer) Rutschman, Aaron Rutschman, Breyer Bernards, Elli (Gunner) Gailey, and Branden Bernards. In addition, she is also survived by her 27 beloved great-grandchildren and countless extended family members.



The rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, Oregon. In remembrance of Marguerite Bernards' life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to St. James Catholic School.

