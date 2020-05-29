Margaret Jean Forster 1925 - 2020

Margaret Jean Forster was born April 17, 1925, in Glenns Ferry, Idaho, to Sydney and May Couper. She was the oldest of three children. Her family moved to Forest Grove, Oregon, when she was in elementary school. Following her graduation from Forest Grove High School, she continued her education and obtained her Registered Nurse degree in Portland; then her degree in Public Health Nursing in Eugene. She worked at the Veterans Hospital in Portland, then went on to public health in Salem. She retired from a career where she so loved working with mothers, in public health in McMinnville.

Margaret married the love of her life, H. Ford Forster, on March 18, 1951. He passed on to be with the Lord in February of 2010, after 59 years of marriage. Margaret and Ford faithfully attended the Dayton Pioneer Church. They loved to travel the world and Volkswalked in many countries, and throughout the United States. They had numerous foreign exchange students share in their family life on their small farm in Dayton.

Margaret loved to bake her “famous” pies, especially for the large family gathering they had annually at their home. Margaret was known to be the most loving mother and mother-in-”love” possible. She lived the last years of her life in the loving care of her son, Kelvin, and his wife, Charity.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Dorothy, and brother-in-law, Bob Duncan; her sister-in-law, Jackie (Roland deceased); her children, Galyn, Kent (Kathy), Teresa, Walter and Kelvin (Charity). She leaves behind her 13 grandchildren, Rachelle, Justin, Kara, Tim (deceased), Adam, Erin, Lurinda, Becky, Sarah, Isaiah, Hanna, Gabriel and Keilah. She has 26 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Margaret lived a loving Godly life and will be remembered lovingly by her family and many friends.

There is no service planned at this time due to COVID-19. She will be laid to rest with her husband in a family service in Portland, Oregon,.