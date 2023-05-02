Margaret Heneretta Wilcox 1931 - 2025

Margaret Wilcox passed away March 16, 2025. She was born June 7, 1931, in Geddes, South Dakota, to Mae and Hartvig Jensen. She and her four older brothers grew up very poor during the Depression. Margaret was on the basketball team (girls were only allowed to play half court), played the clarinet in the band, and was a majorette with her best friend, Ruby.

Following graduation from high school, Margaret moved to Yakima, Washington, to live with her brother, Chris, and his family. From there she moved to McMinnville, Oregon, to live with her brother, Johnny, and his family. While living there, she met Jim Wilcox, who was her

sister-in-law’s brother. They courted and married on June 16, 1951.

Margaret and Jim had two sons, Jimmy and Randy, and daughter, Julie. They moved out to the country in 1964. Margaret was a strong capable woman, working on the property, raising kids, and tending her large vegetable garden. She served as “room mother” for all three kids, and was co-Brownie leader. She was an animal lover and was especially fond of her cats and dogs. Margaret was a whiz with numbers and for decades was the bookkeeper for Wilcox Drilling Company.

Jim and Margaret loved garage sales and going to the Casino.

Jim passed away in 2005, and Margaret continued to live independently on the farm until age 90. She had been a resident at Marjorie House for three years. The family would like to thank the staff there and members of Bristol Hospice for their loving care.

Margaret is survived by sons, Jim (Colleen), and Randy (Denise); daughter, Julie, grandkids, Shelby, Brad (April), Andrea, Shanna (Angel), Kyler (Kim), Caley (Dell), and Alix (Coop); and great-grandkids, Isaiah, Ari, Weston, Marlowe, Ayla, Macy, Halle, and Kensley.