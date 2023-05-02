Marcia Kay Christian 1951 - 2024

Marcia Kay Christian, born August 3, 1951, to Raymond and Cleo Westphal in McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home on September 29, 2024. Her loving husband, Jim Christian, was by her side, along with their two black labradors, Jet and King. Marcia was 73.

"Marci" grew up in McMinnville. After graduating from McMinnville High School, she pursued her degree in English at Portland State University and the University of Oregon, from where she graduated. Her interest in education led her to a long and fulfilling career as the Administrative Business Manager for Hillsboro and Woodburn school districts, where she made a lasting impact before retiring.

Marci married the love of her life, Jim Christian, on November 20, 1982, in a small ceremony at McCabe Chapel United Methodist Church in McMinnville. The two built a beautiful life together in West Portland before returning to Marci’s hometown upon retirement. There, they made their home on farmland first settled by her family in the 1860s. From their hillside home overlooking a commanding view of the Willamette Valley, the Cascade Mountains, and the beauty of the abundant wildlife around them, she truly thrived.

An adventurer at heart, Marci’s life was filled with exploration. She traveled the world, embarking on journeys with her mother, sister, and niece through Europe, Scandinavia, and Greece. She traveled extensively with her mother to New Zealand, Tasmania, and Australia to connect with distant relatives. With Jim, she ventured into the wilds of Zimbabwe and South Africa on bowhunting hunting safaris. And to Costa Rica, Mexico, and Alaska, fishing for marlin, sailfish salmon, and halibut. One of her most cherished memories was walking alongside elephants and hippos in Africa—a place where she felt deeply connected to God's creation.

Marci and Jim spent many exciting hours together flying light aircraft around the Pacific Northwest, marveling at its beauty. And together they learned to sail and spent countless days sailing the Columbia River, San Juan Islands, and the coast of Maine. Her adventurous spirit shaped her life, and she lived with a fearless passion.

Marci's interests were as vast as the world she explored. She was an accomplished sailor, fisherwoman, skier, beekeeper, co-pilot, voracious reader, accountant, and a talented craftsperson with skills in stained glass and tole painting.

Her love, kindness, generosity, and zest for life will not be forgotten. Marci is survived by her devoted husband, Jim Christian; her beloved black labradors, Jet and King; her sister, Patty McGhehey (John); brother, Mike Westphal; nephews, Luke Westphal and Johnny McGhehey (Tracie); niece, Julie Fanger (Michael); and sister in-law, Joanne Christian (Steve Fromme), who will continue to carry her memory forward.

Marci’s life will be celebrated in a private service with close family and friends, honoring a woman who lived with joy, purpose, and a heart full of adventure, at a later time.