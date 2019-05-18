Marceline McLean - 1932 - 2019

Marceline McLean passed away May 18, 2019. She was born August 27, 1932, in Bazile Mills, Nebraska. Marcie met the love of her life, John (Jack) R. McLean. They were married on June 7, 1957, settling in Grand Coulee, Washington, where they raised their four children. Marcie managed the Wildlife Restaurant in Grand Coulee, where she was a local favorite. She was an active member of the Nazarene Church. Her love for the Lord showed through her spirit and giving heart. Those in need of help were welcomed with open arms. Marcie loved to quilt, plant flowers, travel and play various different board and card games. She showed no mercy while playing her favorite game, Mexican Train. Marcie had a great sense of humor and wit about her that was undeniable. After the death of her husband in 2000, Marcie remained in Grand Coulee until August of 2014, where she then moved to McMinnville, Oregon, for the remainder of her life. She made many friends at Hillside Manor where she resided, and enjoyed the social interaction with those who lived there. She attended Grace Baptist Church with several of her friends. She touched so many lives and will continue to live in the hearts of those who loved her. Marcie is survived by her four children, Bob, Mike, Rodney and Donna; grandchildren, Kay, Mike, Jon, Mitchel, Connor, Eric and Andrew; and several great-grandchildren. Her memorial service will be announced at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com