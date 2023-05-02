Maralee Sue Park 1955 - 2024

Maralee Sue Park, 69, passed away February 22, 2024, at Willamette Valley Medical Center where she had her two daughters, son, and his wife by her side as she went home to be with Jesus.

Maralee is preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Park, and her parents. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Kayla and Alicia, her son and his wife, Justin and Sarah, six grandchildren, three sisters and several nieces and nephews.

Maralee was born February 16, 1955, to parents Roy Lee McCain and Emma Jean McCain. Maralee grew up on a strawberry farm in Arago, Oregon. She spent most of her time working on the farm with her 3 sisters and going to church. She attended Myrtle Point High School. She was a member of the school choir where she earned awards for her choral ability and was crowned prom princess.

After high school, she attended the Bryman School in Portland, Oregon pursuing a career in the medical field. After that her career carried her to different jobs where she was a light to the people around her. Most notably she spent the majority of her time serving as Director of City Outreach Ministries, where she touched the lives of countless families in Yamhill County.

In 1985, Maralee settled in McMinnville, Oregon, where she birthed and raised her three children, Justin, Kayla, and Alicia. They were her greatest accomplishment and loved them deeply.

Though she loved gardening, baking and visiting with her friends, Maralee’s favorite role was that as a grandparent. She treasured her time with their grandkids and loved being Grandma, never failing to give the best hugs or be a listening ear when you need one.

Maralee will always be remembered for her smile and contagious laugh, which were easy to notice when you were in a room with her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 1, at the Valley View Rock of Ages Chapel, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Rd., McMinnville.

In lieu of flowers, Maralee has requested a package of toilet paper be donated to the service to be donated to local women’s shelters. If you feel led to donate, there will also be a donation box at the service.