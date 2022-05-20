Man of Steel: Legendary car designer, fabricator visits Willamina

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
oldeee
Great job pulling this all together. Go Bulldogs!
Rotwang
Back in the eighties, when I worked on the North Slope in Alaska, the "town" of Deadhorse had precisely on full-time resident, last name Fong, who ran a truck rental business. His side hustle was making these maps of the state of Alaska from torching discarded pieces of pipeline. They were sold in every souvenir shop in the state. I've seen a few of the larger ones on display. I wonder if he's a relative.