Mac wrestling sends six to state; Barnes wins district title

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
anonymous
Way to wrestle Grizzlies!! Not to be nit picky, but this was actually Jake's 3rd straight district title.
Logan
I'll correct that, thank you!
Logan
Quickvic
Great effort, Grizzlies. Good luck at state!
Jim
Congrats gentlemen.