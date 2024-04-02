Mac woman rescued after crash near Carlton

A McMinnville woman was rescued early Sunday after being trapped inside her car for approximately nine hours following a crash, according to Oregon State Police.

Angela Tiszkus, 22, was extricated from her Ford Eclipse by members of the Carlton and McMinnville Fire Districts around 8 a.m. after crashing into a ditch sometime during the night.

Tiszkus was transported to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland by LifeFlight with suspected serious injuries, according to CFD.

The crash occurred south of Carlton on Highway 47. Tizskus failed to negotiate a curve and her car rolled on its side and collided with a tree, according to OSP.

“The single female occupant was trapped inside the vehicle for approximately nine hours until an uninvolved driver noticed a vehicle deep in the brush,” the crash report states.

The road was closed near mile marker 39 due to extensive damage to the vehicle.

Responders from the Lafayette Fire Department, Yamhill Fire Protection District, Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police assisted, according to CFD.