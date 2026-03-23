Mac Softball: Carton homers, Glynn dazzles in shutout of Roseburg

Rusty Rae/News-Register file photo##Grizzly junior Ariel Glynn hurls a pitch to the plate in Mac’s 20-1 home win over 5A Lebanon on Wednesday, March 18. Glynn continued her quality work with a shutout over Roseburg on Saturday, March 21.

Junior Ariel Glynn was near perfect in the circle, throwing a complete game shutout while striking out three and allowing three hits and two walks. Glynn never faced more than four batters in an inning.

Easing Glynn’s mind was an early lead captured by the Grizzlies.

In short order, junior outfielder Taylor Terry led off the game with a walk. Senior catcher Ava Fleischman then reached on an error, and both advanced on a double steal with Glynn at the plate.

Glynn helped herself with a bunt base hit, scoring the speedy Terry from third with ease past a diving tag attempt from Roseburg’s catcher.

Junior Rylan Carton added on in the third inning, rotating around on an inside pitch and driving it to straightaway center for a trip around the bases.

Mac’s lead grew by two in the seventh inning when Terry slapped a ball down the third base line. Caught up in the fence in foul territory, Roseburg’s left fielder struggled to field the ball, leading freshman Fiona Kreft to score all the way from first after she reached on a base hit. Terry advanced to third as Roseburg attempted to gun down Kreft and scored four pitches later as Fleischman skied a ball deep to right field to plate Terry.

The Grizzlies improved to No. 5 in the early-season rankings with the victory.

On Monday (after News-Register deadline), Mac played Grants Pass and 5A Crater at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. They will face North Medford (the team that defeated Mac in the 6A semifinals in 2025) and West Salem on Tuesday before traveling to Sunset on March 31.

The Grizzlies are back home on Wednesday, April 1, for a 4 p.m. start versus Oregon City.