By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • October 31, 2024 Tweet

Mac school board will allow members to attend virtually

Oregon law requires school boards and other public bodies to offer the public a chance to participate in meetings remotely, via Zoom or other technology. In many cases, board or council members also can participate remotely.

The McMinnville School Board has required its members to attend in person if they want to take part in discussions and vote, although on occasion members have watched meetings on Zoom when unable to attend in person.

At their Monday meeting, members agreed to try allowing remote participation. They will revisit the issue in February to see how it’s working and consider the ramifications on costs — for instance, whether additional technology staff are required to make the remote access possible.

Board members set several rules for themselves: At least four of the seven members must be there in person; members need to arrange their own technology at their end, if they are attending remotely; and the person who is running the meeting, usually the chair or vice chair, must be there in person.

In addition, they said they will not use remote participation in executive sessions, which are closed to the public and allowed only for discussion of sensitive topics such as personnel and student records.

The board met via Zoom during the coronavirus pandemic, as did most other public bodies. Board members expressed relief and pleasure when they were able to return to in-person meetings.

But sometimes “life happens,” some board members said, and they are out of town or otherwise unable to make the meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month in the district office.

One board member mentioned she has to make frequent, often unexpected trips to another state to help an aging parent; another said she has trouble driving at night in bad weather.

They and other board members said they are committed to serving the district in their volunteer positions, so they would like to be able to participate no matter where they are.

The seven board members also agreed that meeting in person is best, so they will be there as often as possible. But since remote access is available, some said they would like to take advantage of it.

As the discussion began, Board Chair Jason Bizon read a statement saying he would like to keep in-person attendance the rule. The public should be able to see board members’ expressions and body language, he said. Besides, if the board asks employees and community members to come to the district office, members should do so as well.

He agreed, however, to follow the majority if the decision was to allow remote access.