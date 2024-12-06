Mac school board meets Monday to discuss policy updates, budget calendar

McMinnville School Board members will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, to discuss policy updates and the 2025-26 budget calendar.

The board also will consider an out-of-state travel request from the McMinnville High School cheer team, along with personnel items, finances and the Career Tech program.

The public meeting will be held in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Ave. A Zoom link is available on the district website, msd.k12.or.us.