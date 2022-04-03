Mac RV Sales owner indicted on aggravated theft charges

Courtesy McMinnville Police Department##Mac RV Sales was located on Three Mile Lane.

Ruben Dominic Bernt, owner of Mac RV Sales, 4075 N.E. Three Mile Lane, has been indicted by a Yamhill County Grand Jury on 27 counts of first-degree aggravated theft and three counts of first-degree theft, alleging be received payment for the sale of about 30 consigned recreational vehicles and never paid the consignors.

The 41-year-old Bernt was indicted Friday April 1, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody the following day and lodged in jail on $1 million bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in circuit court.

McMinnville Police began receiving reports of suspected fraudulent business transactions involving the business and Bernt in April 2021.

The business, which is now closed, specialized in the consignment sale of used RVs, with private party owners consignment selling their vehicles.

Between April and October 2021, more than 30 victims who consigned RVs at the business and were never compensated for the sale of their RV were interviewed.

In most cases, the victim reported signing a consignment agreement, later identifying that their RV sold, and never receiving payment form Mac RV Sales for the sale of their vehicle.

It was determined between May 2019 and August 2021, Bernt sold about 30 vehicles on consignment, received payment from the buyers and never paid the consignors.

The total loss is estimated to be more than $800,000.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who believes they were victimized by Bernt and has not spoken with the police or who has information regarding this case should contact Desmond at the McMinnville Police Department, 503-434-7307.