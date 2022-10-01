Mac routs rival Newberg, 49-21, for pivotal win in league opener

Rusty Rae/The News-Register Rusty Rae/The News-Register Rusty Rae/The News-Register

The McMinnville Grizzlies broke a four-game losing streak to in-county rival Newberg Tigers Friday night at Wortman Stadium – and did so in emphatic fashion.

Running back Austin Rapp broke out for touchdown runs of 23, 58 and 60 yards as the Grizzlies built a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Quarterback Kane Sullivan put together his best game of the season, including three second-half touchdown passes; two to running back Nick Gibson off play action, and a 47-yard completion to Tyler Ackerman.

Mac’s defense made a big stop on the Tigers’ first drive of the half, forcing a turnover on downs at the Grizzlies’ 22 yard line.

“Our kids were really dialed in on what they were going to try to do to us,” said head coach Ty Tomlin. “That helps a ton when you can get that focus, and then the kids can just go out and be athletes.”

After taking a 42-21 lead early in the fourth, Mac forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff return, and Rapp sealed the game with a 1-yard touchdown run, his fourth of the night.

It was the league opener for both teams. McMinnville plays on the road next Friday at Sherwood.

See Tuesday’s News-Register for a full recap of the game, and more football coverage from around Yamhill County.