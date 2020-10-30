Mac PD gives service awards

During their four years of service, James and Rudolph combined to investigate 175 cases related to child sex abuse, physical abuse and/or child exploitation. They also handled violent person crimes ranging from homicide to robbery.

“Oftentimes our citizens only see the uniformed officers out serving our citizens,” Chief Matt Scales said. “But as important is our detective division who fights day in and day out to protect our city’s most vulnerable citizens and investigate the most serious crimes.”

Scales said he used the city council meeting to acknowledge the “exceptional work” of James and Rudolph.

The agency recently promoted Cpl. Erik Newhouse to sergeant and Rudolph to the rank of corporal. Scales said both excelled during their promotional processes.

“I am excited for both of these officers and the values they will carry on with them in formal supervisory roles,” he said. “The police department is on solid ground with respect to our leadership, and I expect nothing but the best from them day in and day out.”