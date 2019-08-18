Mac middle schools set sports schedules

Duniway and Patton middle schools have set their fall sports tryouts and practices for football, volleyball and cross country.

The football teams will have gear distribution for seventh and eighth graders August 26 starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 5:15. Seventh graders receive their gear at Patton, while eighth graders receive their equipment at Duniway.

First football practices are August 27, 28 and 29 from 3 to 5:15 p.m., with eighth graders at Duniway and seventh graders at Patton.

Volleyball tryouts for seventh and eighth grade girls and cross country practices for sixth, seventh and eighth grade boys and girls start August 27 at 3 to 5 p.m. at your home school.

Duniway and Patton also offer Intramural Volleyball for sixth, seventh and eighth graders starting September 17. Practices will be one to three times a week at both schools, beginning at 3 p.m.

Participation requires a physical, good for two years, a parent permission slip, medical insurance and a $75 participation fee. Cost for Intramural Volleyball is $30 plus a physical, permission slip and medical insurance. Scholarships are available upon request.

Middle school student-athletes are also offered free sports physicals on Wednesday August 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duniway.