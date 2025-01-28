Mac looks for bearings on rec bond plan

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
No.
Money for parks - yes.
But over 100 million for buildings? Hell no.
Bob
Why did our city manager and past mayor allow these two expensive projects to be combined into one bond? Are they that badly out of touch with citizens interests and pocketbooks? Or did they intend for this bond to fail so they can pump more taxpayer funds into their RB Rubber fiasco?
Hopefully once this combined measure fails, our new mayor can get the council to separate the two projects. And vote on them separately in November. For the record, my May vote will match NJINILNCCAOR’s. But my November vote would be the opposite. I am well over 50, but totally support a high use rec center. But for at least the last ten years, our city has failed to maintain their current parks. So homeless, non tax paying citizens have become the main users. So me, lots of citizens, and their dogs are getting far more usage out of the city’s neighborhood walking trails. I won’t support a parks bond until the city gets the homeless issue under control - and establishes an adequate budget to maintain their current parks.
Moe
The city dares to approach the taxpayer with a new bond?
Don't forget the unconscionable W&L fee.
And the unconscionable $1.50/K property tax.
Both must be suspended.
And the taxpayers made whole for those wrongful taxes.
Call that the city's litmus test.
Would the city dare to hold an election on those unconscionable taxes?
So far, the answer to THAT question is "No."
While we're waiting, we can claw back at those ongoing financial injuries by refusing to support new bonds, fees, taxes, etc., such as this rec bond plan. And if the city continues to fail & refuse to comply with its litmus test: ALL incumbents can be voted out. Such is our duty as responsible citizens. And bear in mind that those injuries are real, traceable to the city, and redressable by a monetary judgment.
Suppose there is a real emergency? Where is the elasticity in ability to pay taxes / fees?