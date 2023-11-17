Mac looks at hike in SDC rates, expansion of charges

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Don Dix
“I am not at all comfortable with the increases,” Chenoweth said. “After all of the increases that we have done over the last several years, I think we need to be cognizant of what we’re laying on top of layers, of layers, of layers of taxation.” Thankyou Chris!
The council is 'cognizant' of any way to get their paws on new money. A sneaky service charge added to W&L bills and scheming to keep a tax designated only for the fire dept. that is no longer funded by the city ... just in the last year. Whatever happened to that quality many possess? ... you know, a conscience.