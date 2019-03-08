Mac JBO tryouts set for March 16-17

McMinnville’s Junior Baseball Organization (JBO) is set to hold tryouts for the upcoming Youth Baseball Season. The non-profit group requires no cost for athletes attending tryouts.

Tryout dates are as follows:

March 16th: 8:30-10 a.m. (Grades 7-8); 10:15-11:45 a.m. (Grades 5-6); noon-2 p.m. (Grades 2-4)

March 17th: 8:30-10 a.m. (Grades 7-8); 10:15-11:45 a.m. (Grades 5-6); noon-2 p.m. (Grades 2-4)

Registration is available at macjbo.com, located under the Player Registration tab. Athletes will compete in baseball drills at the McMinnville High School Field House, located at Wortman Stadium 1505 McDonald Lane in McMinnville.

There will be a Parent Information Night on March 11th at the MHS cafeteria from 6-7 p.m.

For additional information, contact JBO Secretary Lisa Phillips at secretary@macjbo.com .