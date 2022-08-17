By News-Register staff • 

Mac High student hit, injured while riding bicycle

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

SandyKnoll

The boy should get a citation for running a read light.

SandyKnoll

red light

Shorty

I’m surprised this doesn’t happen more often. I had three kids run a red light on 5th and Evans. Fortunately, I saw them and didn’t go through my green light until they cleared the intersection.

Shorty

They were on bikes and completely oblivious to what was around them

tagup

Given the video confirmation of the facts... how is a citation not warranted?....

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented