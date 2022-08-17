Mac High student hit, injured while riding bicycle

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
SandyKnoll
The boy should get a citation for running a read light.
SandyKnoll
red light
Shorty
I’m surprised this doesn’t happen more often. I had three kids run a red light on 5th and Evans. Fortunately, I saw them and didn’t go through my green light until they cleared the intersection.
Shorty
They were on bikes and completely oblivious to what was around them
tagup
Given the video confirmation of the facts... how is a citation not warranted?....