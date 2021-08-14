By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • August 14, 2021 Tweet

Mac grad set to coach Grizzly volleyball

When McMinnville athletic director Ryan McIrvin called Maeghan Egli about his school’s head volleyball coaching position, he simply wanted to know if she could recommend anyone for the job.

Egli knew just the person.

“When Ryan asked me if anyone was interested, I perked up. I told him, ‘yes, I’m interested!’” she recalled.

Now, the 2010 Mac High graduate will step into longtime coach Ben Patterson’s shoes, leading the highly successful Grizzly volleyball program. After Patterson coached her in high school, Egli is eager to continue his tradition of winning volleyball.

“I’m honored to help lead a program that Ben built into a contender,” said Egli. “Ben had a big impact on me when I played for him, and now I hope to have that same kind of impact for the athletes on the current team.”

Egli expressed her excitement for coaching in her hometown. Her previous coaching experience, as an assistant with Linfield University, also allowed her to reside in Mac.

“Coaching at Mac is a chance to give back to the community that lifted me up. This is really close to my heart,” noted Egli.

After graduating from Mac, Egli played volleyball at Kentucky’s Lindsey Wilson College. Following her playing career, she remained in Columbia as a student-coach. The Blue Raiders twice finished in the top-10 of the NAIA division with Egli on their coaching staff.

On returning to Yamhill County, Egli coached youth club volleyball teams in Mac. During her coaching career, she’s learned valuable lessons, Egli said.

She explained, “I think it’s more important to create good humans than it is to create good athletes. Coaches have a tremendous influence on student-athletes. We need to help them become better people. It’s truly amazing helping kids.”

On the court, Egli expects the Grizzlies to always play fundamental defense. She stressed the importance of passing, serve receive and serving, adding, “I hope the girls come into training camp with open minds. I want to see consistent energy and effort.”

Since taking the job, Egli received encouragement from the community, she said. “Lots of people have reached out to support me. I’m a new head coach and I needed that.”