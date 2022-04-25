Mac girls, boys teams finish 4th, 5th at Pumpkin Ridge

Beyer recorded a birdie on the par-three seventh hole, and finished her round with seven pars. She shot a 45 on the front nine and a 41 on the back.

Mac’s girls team also included Laney Hyder (107), Avery Grell (114) and Natalie Connoy (116).

On the boys’ side, seniors Sam Beyer and Luc Navari posted scores of 90 and 92, respectively. Kincaid Heiman finished with a 96 and Gavin Rosenberry carded a 97.

Mac hosts league tournaments at Michelbook Country Club next Monday and Tuesday starting at 11:15 a.m.