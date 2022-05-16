Grizzly golfers cap seasons at Stone Creek Regionals

Navari posted an 18-hole score of 79 – a career-best – to enter a three-person playoff with a state qualification on the line. Competing on the par-four first hole, Navari hit a short drive on his tee-off, but made up distance lost with a beautiful three-wood shot to the fringe of the green. He promptly chipped near the hole, then sank his putt for a par.

Century’s Carson Maurer ultimately snagged the final qualifying spot when he birdied the one-hole playoff.

“It was a super cool experience for Luc,” said mac head coach Jeremy Vernon. “There were lots of kids lining the course. Luc was very excited to compete in a playoff – he had a great attitude.”

Beyer also posted his best-ever round in his final appearance in a Grizzly golf shirt. He shot an 80, finishing just shy of joining Navari for the playoff.

“Luc and Sam played great,” observed Vernon. “This was their best golf of the season on a very tough course.”

Coach Vernon credited Beyer for his dedication to golf the past four years. He added, “I’ve worked with Sam for the past four years. His hard work and development made him a great example for our younger kids.”

Beyer leads Mac girls at Regional tourney

OREGON CITY – The McMinnville girls golf team played the Class 6A Regional Tournament this week, with senior Molly Beyer leading her squad with a score of 97. Beyer ultimately placed 13th as an individual, setting the stage for a state tournament appearance next week.

The Grizzlies were also represented by Laney Hyder (110, 23rd place), Avery Grell (123, 32nd place), Ava Frison (130, 38th place) and Sydney Kinsel (140, 40th place).

Beyer plays at Emerald Valley in Eugene next Monday and Tuesday for the 6A State Tournament.