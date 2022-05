Beyer finishes 40th at state

As the Grizzlies’ lone qualifier this year, Beyer continued her late-season run of success. At Emerald Valley, Beyer carded a 91 on Day One. She then shaved three strokes off her initial score of the state tournament to finish with an 88 on Day Two.

Overall, Beyer placed 40th in the individual standings. She finished with 18 pars and a birdie on the par-four fourth hole.