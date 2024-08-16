Mac Fire celebrates 150-year history

The event will feature station and apparatus tours, a historical display, snacks and refreshments and kids’ activities, according to the district.

McMinnville fire services started in 1874 when a group of local businessmen established “Star Hose Company #1,” which would become the McMinnville Fire Department.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 25, at the fire station at 175 S.E. First St., where the lobby serves as a small museum of department equipment and artifacts.