Lyle K. Tresham 1927 - 2025

Lyle K. Tresham was welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 3, 2025. Lyle was born June 29, 1927, in McMinnville, Oregon, the son of Lloyd and Beulah (Messinger) Tresham. He was raised on the family farm one and a half miles east of Amity, Oregon. It was on this farm that he learned the knowledge of being a farmer, which lead to a lifetime of tilling the land.

Lyle attended Amity schools. He enjoyed playing basketball and football. He graduated in 1945. After Lyle graduated, he enlisted in the Marines. Shortly after his enlistment, World War II ended. He finished being a Marine by being a parole clerk.

After his discharge, he married Fern ComptoIl on November 8, 1947, in Amity. They rented his grandparents' farm, two miles south of McMinnville. They raised livestock and field crops until 1955.

Then they moved to Pasco, Washington, and farmed for three years. Returning to the McMinnville area, they purchased Lyle's grandparents' farm. Along with farming this acreage, he also rented additional property. He also worked at Farmers Co-op Oil for four years. Lyle continued farming until his retirement in 2003, and then moved to McMinnville.

He was an active member at Hopewell Community Church, serving as Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, and the board of trustees for many years. Lyle volunteered many years at the church, keeping up the grounds and building an addition to the church. He also served on the Amity School Board, the McMinnville Rural Fire District, and the National Farmers Organization.

Lyle was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; mother, Beulah; brother, Wayne; and wife, Fern (married just short of 78 years).

He is survived by his sister, Carol Wood; children, Judy Miller (Rick), Roger Tresham (Joyce), Kenneth Tresham (Rosanne Baldoni), and Teresa Brandon (Alan); grandchildren, Michelle, Tracy, Aaron, Jordan, Denver, and Logan; and great-grandchildren, Spencer, Cayden, Nathaniel, Liam, Matthew, Layla, Emri, Morgan, with one on the way.

Lyle's memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans St. McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Hopewell Community Church c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors.