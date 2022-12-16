Lydia Slenning 1957 - 2022

Our beloved mother, Lydia Slenning, passed away December 16, 2022. She was born December 28, 1957, in Edinburgh, Texas, to parents Andres Rocha and Maria Moreno.

Lydia was a seamstress during her working years, but she didn’t only work as a seamstress: she embodied the word seamstress. For her family and friends, her thread was made of love. If anyone was ever torn or shredded, she would be the first one to help sew them back together. Her gift of threading mended our family cloth. Many people often describe their loved ones as “they would have given you the shirt off their back.” Lydia wasn’t that type of person who “would’ve” because “she did.” She opened her heart and home many times to her siblings, nieces and nephews. Everyone knew they could count on her in their time of need.

Lydia was preceded in death by her youngest son, John Slenning. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Slenning; daughter, Rachel Rocha Greenwood; son, Stephen Slenning; two grandsons, Jason (JT) Greenwood and Grayson Greenwood; six sisters; her brother; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. During the service, we will honor her life and wish her a happy Heavenly 65th Birthday. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.